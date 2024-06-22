Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.07

Shares of Royal Helium Ltd. (CVE:RHC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 280238 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
Royal Helium Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.58.
Royal Helium (CVE:RHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.82 million for the quarter.
Royal Helium Company Profile
Royal Helium Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of helium properties in Canada. It holds approximately 1,000,000 acres of prospective helium land across southern Saskatchewan and southeastern Alberta. The company is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.
