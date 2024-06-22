Safeguard Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Safeguard Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 0.6% of Safeguard Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in Apple by 3.2% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 26,107 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management increased its stake in Apple by 10.0% in the first quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 101,555 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,415,000 after acquiring an additional 9,230 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 133.9% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. increased its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the first quarter. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. now owns 18,528 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 26.4% in the first quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 14,193 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $207.49 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.07 and a twelve month high of $220.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.87 and a 200 day moving average of $184.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 148.33%. The business had revenue of $90.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 346,270 shares of company stock valued at $60,880,196. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Erste Group Bank raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on Apple from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apple

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

