SageView Advisory Group LLC Makes New $90,000 Investment in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 33,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. 24.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Price Performance

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $14.01 on Friday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $15.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.72.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Announces Dividend

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.121 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC raised their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $9.50 to $10.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Benchmark upped their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TME

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.