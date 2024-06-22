Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Shares Down 3.5%

Shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.41 and last traded at $5.48. 114,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,620,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.68.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SANA. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.30.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Research analysts anticipate that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sana Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 351.8% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 17,753 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others.

