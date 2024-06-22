Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 252,021 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 662,392 shares.The stock last traded at $7.55 and had previously closed at $7.25.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sasol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.16 and its 200-day moving average is $8.09.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sasol by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sasol by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,085,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,836,000 after purchasing an additional 100,789 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sasol by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 387,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,302,000 after purchasing an additional 47,446 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sasol during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Sasol by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 53,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch; carbon-based products; recarburiser; graphite electrodes; mono-ethylene glycol, ethylene, propylene, sasfroth blends, sodium cyanide, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, sulfuric acid, calcium chloride, chlorine, alcohols, aromatic blends, methyl alcohol, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, cresols, xylenols, phenols, limestone ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate solution, and nitric acid.

