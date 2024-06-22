Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,680,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,004,000 after purchasing an additional 45,013 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,349,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,736,000 after purchasing an additional 95,086 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,280,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,916,000 after buying an additional 451,744 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,114,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,258,000 after buying an additional 16,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,652,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,049,000 after buying an additional 235,941 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $78.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.38. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $80.82. The company has a market capitalization of $54.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

