Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Bought by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 96,674,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,452,422,000 after buying an additional 395,462 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,144,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,005 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 518.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,300,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,176,000 after purchasing an additional 23,726,348 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,281,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,108 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,231,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,937,000 after purchasing an additional 205,013 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $64.50 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $48.31 and a 1-year high of $64.95. The company has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.94 and a 200-day moving average of $59.74.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

