Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Director Rene Amirault Sells 43,125 Shares

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) Director Rene Amirault sold 43,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.95, for a total transaction of C$515,343.75.

Secure Energy Services Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of SES stock opened at C$11.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$11.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.54. Secure Energy Services Inc. has a 12-month low of C$5.90 and a 12-month high of C$12.10. The firm has a market cap of C$3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.55.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.12). Secure Energy Services had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of C$360.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$351.30 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Secure Energy Services Inc. will post 0.699877 earnings per share for the current year.

Secure Energy Services Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.62%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SES. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$13.25 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.25.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

