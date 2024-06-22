SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL) Director Pierre Beaudoin Sells 20,900 Shares of Stock

SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL – Get Free Report) Director Pierre Beaudoin sold 20,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.46, for a total transaction of C$239,514.00.
Pierre Beaudoin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 29th, Pierre Beaudoin sold 500 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.56, for a total transaction of C$6,280.00.
- On Thursday, May 23rd, Pierre Beaudoin sold 10,000 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.90, for a total transaction of C$119,000.00.
- On Tuesday, April 9th, Pierre Beaudoin sold 8,900 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.15, for a total transaction of C$90,335.00.
SilverCrest Metals Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of SIL opened at C$8.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -83.53. SilverCrest Metals Inc has a 12-month low of C$2.85 and a 12-month high of C$8.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.52 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.52.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Analysis on SIL
SilverCrest Metals Company Profile
SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SilverCrest Metals
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Soars on FDA Approval
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- CarMax: A Market Melt-Up Waiting to Happen for this Stock
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- 3 Solar Stocks to Watch that are Building the Green Energy Future
Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.