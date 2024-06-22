SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL) Director Pierre Beaudoin Sells 20,900 Shares of Stock

SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL – Get Free Report) Director Pierre Beaudoin sold 20,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.46, for a total transaction of C$239,514.00.

Pierre Beaudoin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

On Wednesday, May 29th, Pierre Beaudoin sold 500 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.56, for a total transaction of C$6,280.00.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Pierre Beaudoin sold 10,000 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.90, for a total transaction of C$119,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 9th, Pierre Beaudoin sold 8,900 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.15, for a total transaction of C$90,335.00.

SilverCrest Metals Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SIL opened at C$8.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -83.53. SilverCrest Metals Inc has a 12-month low of C$2.85 and a 12-month high of C$8.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.52 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Ventum Financial upped their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$10.00 to C$12.65 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$4.75 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$9.75 to C$11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$9.75 to C$11.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Desjardins cut their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$10.25 to C$9.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SIL

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.