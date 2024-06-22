Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH) Shares Up 4.3%

Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) shot up 4.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.91 and last traded at $9.91. 7,105 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 32,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Sky Harbour Group had a negative net margin of 325.99% and a negative return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 million.

In other news, major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 246,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $2,463,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,440,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,406,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 45.18% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sky Harbour Group stock. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sky Harbour Group Co. ( NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH Free Report ) by 8,485.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,116,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,103,098 shares during the period. Sky Harbour Group comprises 0.8% of Caprock Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Caprock Group LLC owned approximately 1.68% of Sky Harbour Group worth $14,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 14.75% of the company’s stock.

Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company is based in White Plains, New York.

