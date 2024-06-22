SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Cuts Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. cut its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,301 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Best Buy by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 195,156 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $15,277,000 after purchasing an additional 50,438 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 103,459 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $8,100,000 after acquiring an additional 8,042 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $341,000. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Best Buy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup upgraded Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Best Buy from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.87.

Best Buy Trading Down 2.2 %

Best Buy stock opened at $90.38 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.30 and a 12 month high of $93.72. The company has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 47.56%. Best Buy’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 3,520 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.43, for a total value of $290,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,186.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 3,520 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.43, for a total value of $290,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,186.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $80,210,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,858.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,004,149 shares of company stock worth $166,397,807 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Further Reading

