SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Has $88,000 Stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) by 87.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 766 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 141.1% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 7,335 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 19,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 24,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 9,433 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 88,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the period.

Get iShares New York Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA NYF opened at $53.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.63. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $54.32.

About iShares New York Muni Bond ETF

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.