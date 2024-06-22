SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Increases Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 61.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,459,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057,233 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $71,349,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,493,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,659,000 after purchasing an additional 199,949 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 15.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,371,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,931,000 after purchasing an additional 584,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 241.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,896,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755,197 shares in the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $6.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.24. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $11.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $580.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.27 million. SoFi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SOFI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded SoFi Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SOFI

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 30,715 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $199,033.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 8,121,844 shares in the company, valued at $52,629,549.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 30,715 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $199,033.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 8,121,844 shares in the company, valued at $52,629,549.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Qatar Investment Authority sold 19,840,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $134,515,694.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 88,390 shares of company stock valued at $597,569. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.