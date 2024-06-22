SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Invests $32,000 in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:SNOV)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:SNOV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Separately, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

SNOV opened at $21.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.32. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – November has a 1-year low of $19.89 and a 1-year high of $21.95.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – November

The FT Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – November (SNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the iShares Russell 2000 ETF over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

