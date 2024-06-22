SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Makes New $35,000 Investment in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARM. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of ARM in the first quarter valued at about $272,000. Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARM by 3.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 67,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARM by 1,245.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARM in the first quarter valued at about $426,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARM in the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ARM alerts:

ARM Stock Performance

ARM stock opened at 160.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 121.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of 107.58. Arm Holdings plc has a 52 week low of 46.50 and a 52 week high of 177.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported 0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.30 by 0.06. The business had revenue of 928.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 865.94 million. ARM had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARM. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of ARM from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of ARM from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of ARM in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ARM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of ARM from $156.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 99.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ARM

ARM Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.