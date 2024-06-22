SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Purchases 255 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 97.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 31,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. TL Private Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 263,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,490,000 after buying an additional 8,698 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $308,000. Safeguard Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 46.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 23,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 7,434 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $58.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.26. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $60.59. The stock has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

