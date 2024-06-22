SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Reduces Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. decreased its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DEO opened at $130.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.21 and a 200-day moving average of $142.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $129.11 and a 12 month high of $179.78.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

