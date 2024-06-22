SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Sells 125 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. trimmed its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 35.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 120.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 194,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,149,000 after purchasing an additional 106,203 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,672.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 17,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retireful LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,977,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total value of $3,015,152.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,117 shares in the company, valued at $27,576,853.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 49,155 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.67, for a total transaction of $7,258,718.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,695 shares in the company, valued at $7,338,460.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $3,015,152.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 179,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,576,853.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,884 shares of company stock worth $22,052,985. 7.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RCL. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.07.

RCL stock opened at $151.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.24 and a 200-day moving average of $132.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $78.35 and a 12 month high of $157.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.56.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.44. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

