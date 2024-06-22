SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Sells 298 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. cut its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,561 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,551 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock opened at $61.44 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $52.77 and a 1 year high of $83.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.66.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.05.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

