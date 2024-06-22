SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Takes Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 17,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 13,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,956,000 after acquiring an additional 24,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M3 Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,002,000.

NASDAQ VONG opened at $93.79 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $65.85 and a 12 month high of $95.03. The company has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.04.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

