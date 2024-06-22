Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Stake Reduced by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. cut its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPR. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $33.56 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $36.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($3.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($3.49). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.69) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SPR shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on Spirit AeroSystems

About Spirit AeroSystems

(Free Report)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.