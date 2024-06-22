Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Shares Gap Down to $31.14

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.14, but opened at $30.50. Spirit AeroSystems shares last traded at $30.61, with a volume of 190,133 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

Spirit AeroSystems Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.80.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($3.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($3.49). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.69) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Spirit AeroSystems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 148.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 586.2% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

