Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC reduced its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SWK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,952,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 9,029.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 421,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,330,000 after acquiring an additional 416,689 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,679,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,159,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,683,389,000 after acquiring an additional 279,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kensico Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 49.6% in the third quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 658,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,012,000 after acquiring an additional 218,200 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.44.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 0.3 %

SWK opened at $84.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.23 and its 200-day moving average is $91.25. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.26 and a 52-week high of $104.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -469.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $298,765.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,860 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,248. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

Featured Stories

