Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Senior Officer Purchases C$715,000.00 in Stock

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A – Get Free Report) Senior Officer David Purdy acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$715,000.00.

Stingray Group Stock Performance

TSE:RAY.A opened at C$7.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$368.58 million, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.48 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.69, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Stingray Group has a 12 month low of C$4.21 and a 12 month high of C$8.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RAY.A. CIBC upped their price objective on Stingray Group from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Stingray Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

About Stingray Group

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

