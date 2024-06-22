Sunflower Bank N.A. Lowers Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sunflower Bank N.A. cut its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 42.4% during the first quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 11,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 26,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,617,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 62.4% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,228,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,978 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $885.91, for a total transaction of $172,732,959.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,583,810 shares in the company, valued at $86,450,473,117.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $885.91, for a total value of $172,732,959.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,583,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,450,473,117.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 762,804 shares of company stock worth $648,109,138 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $803.50.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $884.46 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $434.34 and a 52-week high of $905.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $840.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.26, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $798.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $727.93.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.58%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

