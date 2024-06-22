Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Gap Up to $920.01

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $920.01, but opened at $961.29. Super Micro Computer shares last traded at $1,005.23, with a volume of 2,147,781 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SMCI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $937.00 to $800.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $960.00 to $890.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Northland Securities increased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $954.38.

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $837.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $722.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a PE ratio of 50.74, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.23.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 8.88%. On average, equities analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total transaction of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,015.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $23,339,835.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total value of $456,550.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,015.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,736. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 250.0% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

