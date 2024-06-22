Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Synchrony Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.55.

Synchrony Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $44.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $46.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 16.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 14.35%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Curtis Howse sold 31,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,420,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,446,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

