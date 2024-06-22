Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Senior Officer Scott Shimek Acquires 36,667 Shares of Stock

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Scott Shimek acquired 36,667 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$129,845.18.

Scott Shimek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Scott Shimek acquired 8,500 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,680.00.

Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TVE stock opened at C$3.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.81, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.46. Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd has a 1 year low of C$2.76 and a 1 year high of C$4.34.

Tamarack Valley Energy Announces Dividend

Tamarack Valley Energy ( TSE:TVE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$393.34 million during the quarter. Tamarack Valley Energy had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 4.16%. As a group, research analysts expect that Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd will post 0.1714964 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Tamarack Valley Energy’s payout ratio is currently 136.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TVE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Desjardins increased their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$4.00 target price on Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.95.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

