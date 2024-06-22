TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its holdings in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNX. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in TD SYNNEX by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total transaction of $2,362,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,908,778.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total value of $2,362,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,706 shares in the company, valued at $15,908,778.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,363 shares in the company, valued at $25,400,041.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on SNX. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Cfra upped their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on TD SYNNEX from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded TD SYNNEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.36.

TD SYNNEX Stock Down 0.9 %

TD SYNNEX stock opened at $129.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.92. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $87.68 and a 1-year high of $133.85.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 1.12%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.22%.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

