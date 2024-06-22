Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $311,000. Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 50.7% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 3,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 56.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,306,000 after purchasing an additional 12,054 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 39.9% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 10,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 462,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,569,000 after purchasing an additional 65,580 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total transaction of $17,925,526.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,075,287.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.4 %

TXN stock opened at $195.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $206.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TXN

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.