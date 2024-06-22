Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Sold by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp decreased its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,531 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,141 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,544,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4,150.1% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 451,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,211,000 after buying an additional 441,069 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 40.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,281,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,133,000 after buying an additional 370,627 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 60.9% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 777,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,756,000 after buying an additional 294,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,724,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

TXRH opened at $170.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.09. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.06 and a twelve month high of $174.05. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.77.

View Our Latest Report on Texas Roadhouse

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $2,575,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,366,329.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.60, for a total value of $505,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,161.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $2,575,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,366,329.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,025 shares of company stock worth $3,251,266. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.