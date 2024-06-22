The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,431 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,501,954 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,642,519,000 after purchasing an additional 892,446 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,400,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425,964 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,560,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,850 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,362,267 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,602,880,000 after purchasing an additional 91,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,003,262 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,150,000 after purchasing an additional 52,081 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA opened at $176.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.87. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $159.70 and a 12-month high of $267.54.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.89.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

