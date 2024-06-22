The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 8,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $612,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,666 shares in the company, valued at $9,124,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 8,164 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $612,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,666 shares in the company, valued at $9,124,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total transaction of $413,870.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,573,414.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 649,663 shares of company stock worth $48,344,736. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.65.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.9 %

Charles Schwab stock opened at $73.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

