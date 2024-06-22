The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Bought by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clorox Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $136.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 70.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.62 and a 200-day moving average of $144.00. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $114.68 and a 52-week high of $169.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 302.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

CLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.43.

Clorox Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

See Also

