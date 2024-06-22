The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Trading Down 0%

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) fell 0% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $457.00 and last traded at $457.25. 275,135 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,264,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $457.43.

Several research firms have weighed in on GS. Evercore ISI raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.57.

The company has a market capitalization of $145.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $444.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $406.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at $269,475,456.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRN Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 5,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 189,710 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $78,753,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tactive Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

