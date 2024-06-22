The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,557 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $4,311,070,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 12,647.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,569,482 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,930,104,000 after buying an additional 5,525,791 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,347,596 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,506,659,000 after buying an additional 1,207,388 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Home Depot by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,765,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,117,016,000 after acquiring an additional 992,444 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Home Depot by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,769,610 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $613,258,000 after acquiring an additional 495,894 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HD. Citigroup decreased their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.46.

NYSE HD opened at $356.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $337.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $396.87. The stock has a market cap of $353.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

