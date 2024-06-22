The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services trimmed its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,738 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 1.4% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 10,557 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 22.1% in the first quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 54.2% in the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 2.0% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 5,593 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.46.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $356.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.