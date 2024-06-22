The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Holdings Reduced by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,996 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 140,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,176,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 14,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth approximately $628,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 13.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on KHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.9 %

KHC stock opened at $32.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $38.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.57.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 69.87%.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In related news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $364,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 158,266 shares in the company, valued at $5,689,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kraft Heinz

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.