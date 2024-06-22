The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Southern were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 31.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 68,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Davis Capital Management increased its position in shares of Southern by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 22,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 164,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,783,000 after acquiring an additional 10,505 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $684,815.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,504 shares in the company, valued at $9,117,660.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Southern from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.36.

Southern Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $78.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.03. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $61.56 and a 52-week high of $80.84. The firm has a market cap of $85.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. Southern had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.72 dividend. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.42%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

