The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Acquired by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $282,593,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 1,826.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 512,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,731,000 after buying an additional 486,098 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 19,918.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 475,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,641,000 after buying an additional 473,453 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,192,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,175,000 after buying an additional 355,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 6,167.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 333,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,596,000 after buying an additional 328,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $261.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.65.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,860.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,843.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,860.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,635 shares of company stock worth $3,980,827 over the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 1.0 %

Travelers Companies stock opened at $209.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.33 and a 1-year high of $232.75. The company has a market cap of $48.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $213.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.47.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.20%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

