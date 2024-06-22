Threadgill Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Threadgill Financial LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,341,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,024,000 after acquiring an additional 36,514 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.1% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 28,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 4,507 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 30.8% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 12,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.4% in the third quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 22,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 938,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,666,000 after acquiring an additional 157,300 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

MRK opened at $130.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.68 billion, a PE ratio of 145.07, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.14 and a twelve month high of $133.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 14.05%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 342.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.