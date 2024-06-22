Threadgill Financial LLC Sells 225 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Threadgill Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 32,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,810,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1,819.1% in the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,000 after acquiring an additional 10,842 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total value of $1,660,068.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,554,195 shares in the company, valued at $79,730,343,755. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,554,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,730,343,755. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total transaction of $5,781,545.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,835,194.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 762,804 shares of company stock valued at $648,109,138. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE LLY opened at $884.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $798.59 and its 200-day moving average is $727.93. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $434.34 and a one year high of $905.45. The firm has a market cap of $840.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $803.50.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

