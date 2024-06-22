Trakm8 (LON:TRAK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.00

Trakm8 Holdings PLC (LON:TRAK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.50 ($0.10), with a volume of 67489 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.75 ($0.10).

Trakm8 Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £3.75 million, a P/E ratio of 375.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 11.95.

About Trakm8

Trakm8 is a UK based technology leader in fleet management, insurance telematics, optimisation and dashboard camera systems. Through IP owned technology, the Group analyses data collected by its installed base of telematics units to fine tune the algorithms that are used to produce its telematics-based solutions; these score driver behaviour, monitor vehicle health and continuously improve the security and operational efficiency of both private drivers and company fleets.

Featured Articles

