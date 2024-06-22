Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Acquired by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank grew its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,771 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Trimble were worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Trimble by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,270,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $652,787,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796,030 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Trimble during the fourth quarter worth $132,319,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Trimble by 10.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,654,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $412,285,000 after acquiring an additional 694,842 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Trimble by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,189,469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $276,080,000 after acquiring an additional 603,020 shares during the period. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Trimble by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,479,817 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $185,126,000 after acquiring an additional 442,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

TRMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Trimble from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $56.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $65.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.51.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $953.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Peter Large sold 1,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $85,517.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,220 shares in the company, valued at $485,802. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Peter Large sold 1,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $85,517.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,220 shares in the company, valued at $485,802. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $218,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,472,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,182 shares of company stock worth $318,636 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

