Trust Co of the South Purchases 16,527 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Trust Co of the South grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 187.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,353 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,527 shares during the quarter. Trust Co of the South’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 58,301 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,191,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 78,345 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,351,000 after buying an additional 15,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $2,340,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $67.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $68.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $1,760,545.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,047,767 shares in the company, valued at $244,687,515.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 1,244,347 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $82,910,840.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 633,518,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,211,325,061.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $1,760,545.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,047,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,687,515.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,493,971 shares of company stock worth $950,549,592. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.97.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WMT

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.