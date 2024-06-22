Trust Co of the South Sells 2,050 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Trust Co of the South trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 35.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,725 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. Trust Co of the South’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. now owns 61,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 214,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,956,000 after purchasing an additional 76,410 shares during the period. Robbins Farley lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 15,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $787,000. Finally, Quantum Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet stock opened at $179.63 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.35 and a 52 week high of $180.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.41.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $105,566.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,870.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,502,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,325,513 shares in the company, valued at $362,012,608.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $105,566.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,532,870.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,958 shares of company stock worth $22,383,553 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Alphabet from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Alphabet from $164.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.26.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

