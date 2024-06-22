UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.07

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.07 and last traded at $11.36, with a volume of 1275423 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.26.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PATH shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of UiPath from $27.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on UiPath from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Macquarie cut UiPath from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on UiPath from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UiPath presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.06.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.00 and a beta of 0.85.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $866,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,312,104.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 22.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 5.9% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 139,544 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,211,500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $30,094,000 after purchasing an additional 56,600 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter valued at $15,543,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 2.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 399,181 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $6,830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,863 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

