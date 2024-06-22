United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Shares Gap Down to $19.94

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.94, but opened at $19.45. United States Natural Gas Fund shares last traded at $19.33, with a volume of 289,076 shares traded.

United States Natural Gas Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Natural Gas Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNG. Vawter Financial Ltd. lifted its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 12,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 16,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 21,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000.

About United States Natural Gas Fund

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

