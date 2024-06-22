UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by American National Bank

American National Bank boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,833 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.6% of American National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. American National Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $12,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paralel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $278,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,095,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $414,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $483.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $444.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $497.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $504.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $436.38 and a 12 month high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $534.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $597.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $579.74.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

