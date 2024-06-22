Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 65.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $590,489,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in Unum Group by 583.3% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,025,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,420,000 after purchasing an additional 875,000 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Unum Group by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,952,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,616,000 after purchasing an additional 866,531 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Unum Group by 2,441.3% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 540,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,567,000 after purchasing an additional 518,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Unum Group by 9.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,545,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,416,000 after purchasing an additional 313,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on UNM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

Unum Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UNM opened at $50.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.42. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $41.75 and a 1-year high of $54.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.83.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.15. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Unum Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Unum Group will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $236,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,952,067.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $236,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,952,067.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $420,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,138.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Further Reading

